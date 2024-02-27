Fast-fashion brand Shein eyes London bourses after New York, US listing stumbles
Fast-fashion company Shein is considering the possibility of switching its initial public offering to London from New York because of hurdles to the listing in the US, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
