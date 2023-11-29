Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status: Fedbank Financial Services IPO share allotment has been finalised today. The investors who applied for the issue can check Fedfina allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Fedbank Financial Services IPO listing date is scheduled on NSE and BSE for Thursday, November 30. Since, the companies off late have been switching to T+3 norms the allotment and listing date are being preponed.

Also Read: Fedbank Financial Services IPO: What GMP signals ahead of allotment; how to check allotment status

If you applied for the shares, here's how Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status can be checked.

If you have applied for the Fedbank Financial Services IPO, you can check your Fedfina allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check Fedfina IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Fedfina IPO link- https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link, which will take you to Fedbank Financial Services IPO registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Also Read: Fedbank Financial Services IPO: GMP, issue details, subscription status, 10 key things Should you apply or not?

How to check Fedbank Financial IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Fedbank IPO allotment check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Fedbank Financial Services IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Also Read: Fedbank Financial Services IPO: Issue subscribed 0.9 times at the end of Day 2: GMP, Issue details and 10 things to know

Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today

Fedbank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is 0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹140 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Based on last 22 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP has been ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹10, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Fedbank Financial Services IPO: 10 key risk factors from RHP to know before investing

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.