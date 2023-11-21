Fedfina IPO: Fedbank Financial Services raises ₹329.99 crore in pre-IPO placement
Fedbank Financial Services IPO raised ₹329.99 crore through a pre-IPO placement of 23,571,428 equity shares at the upper end of the price band of ₹140 per equity share.
Through a pre-IPO placement, Fedbank Financial Services IPO raised ₹329.99 crore, today. Fedbank Financial Services Limited, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), initiated a Pre-IPO placement of 23,571,428 equity shares at the upper end of the price band of ₹140 per equity share, and received board approval, the company said in an exchange filing.
