Through a pre-IPO placement, Fedbank Financial Services IPO raised ₹329.99 crore, today. Fedbank Financial Services Limited, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), initiated a Pre-IPO placement of 23,571,428 equity shares at the upper end of the price band of ₹140 per equity share, and received board approval, the company said in an exchange filing.

ICICI Securities Ltd, BNP Paribas, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd are the BRLM to the issue, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the offer. The allocation to anchor investors for Fedfina IPO is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, November 21).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Pre-IPO Placement shares include 1,112,141 equity shares valued at ₹15.57 crore to SBI Life Insurance; 1,627,475 equity shares valued at ₹22.785 crore to Star Union Dai-chi; 6,030,716 equity shares valued at ₹84.43 crore to SBI Life Insurance; 3,928,571 equity shares valued at ₹55 crore to Yasya Investments; 3,729,668 equity shares valued at ₹52.215 crore to Star Union Dai-chi; 3,928,571 equity shares valued at ₹55 crore to Nuvama Crossover III; 3,214,286 equity shares valued at ₹45 crore to Nuvama Crossover IIIA.

Also Read: Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, price, other details as issue opens tomorrow. Should you apply?

Percentage of pre-Offer share capital of the company after the transfer mentioned below:

View Full Image Percentage of pre-Offer share capital of the company after the transfer (BSE)

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Fedbank Financial Services IPO details

Fedbank Financial Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. Fedbank Financial Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Federal Bank arm Fedfina IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to the value of ₹600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35,161,723 equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group make up the offer, which has a face value of ₹10 per equity share, as per RHP.

Also Read: Federal Bank arm Fedfina files papers with SEBI for IPO

The Federal Bank, the promoter shareholder, may sell up to 5,474,670 equity shares, and True North Fund VI LLP, the investor selling shareholder, may sell up to 29,687,053 equity shares, of the offer for sale up to 35,161,723 equity shares.

As per the RHP, the company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue, to increase its Tier-I capital base in order to meet future capital requirements that will arise from the expansion of its assets and business. Additionally, a portion of the new issue's proceeds will go towards covering offer expenses.

In addition, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancement of the company’s brand name and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India, said the company in its RHP.

Also Read: FedFina IPO: Federal Bank revives issue plans

Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today

Fedbank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5. This indicated Fedfina share price today are trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Fedbank Financial Services share price was indicated at ₹145 apiece, which is 3.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Fedbank Financial Services IPO opens on November 22, price band set at ₹133-140 apiece

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.