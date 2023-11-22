Fedbank Financial Services IPO: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Fedbank Financial Services IPO opens today and market observers said that Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today is ₹9
Fedbank Financial Services IPO opens today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd has hit primary market today and it will remain open for bidding till 24th November 2023. This means Fedbank Financial Services IPO opens today and it will remain open for bidders till Friday this week. The NBFC has fixed Fedbank Financial Services IPO price at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share. The NBFC aims to raise ₹1,092.26 crore from its initial public offer and it is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE.
