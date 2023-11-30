Fedbank Financial Services IPO listing date today. Check what GMP, experts signal on share debut
Fedbank Financial Services IPO GMP today: Shares of the NBFC are not available for trade in grey market today, say market observers
Fedbank Financial Services IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Fedbank Financial Services Limited has been fixed on 30th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, "... effective from Thursday, November 30, 2023, the equity shares of Fedbank Financial Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice further informs that Fedbank Financial Services share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Thursday deals.
