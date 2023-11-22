Fedbank Financial Services IPO opens: GMP, issue details, subscription status, 10 key things to know before investing
Fedbank Financial Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22. The Federal Bank Limited is the promoter of Fedbank Financial Services, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) with retail in focus.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22. The Federal Bank Limited is the promoter of Fedbank Financial Services, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) with retail in focus. According to the CRISIL Report, in the fiscal year 2023 and the three months ending on June 30, 2023, Fedbank Financial Services had the second and third lowest cost of borrowing among the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) gold loan and MSME & gold loan peer set in India.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started