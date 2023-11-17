Fedbank Financial Services IPO opens on November 22, price band set at ₹133-140 apiece
Fedbank Financial Services IPO price band is set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share, with subscription from November 22 to November 24. Lot size is 107 shares. Shares likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on December 5.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO price: Fedbank Financial Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share of face value of ₹10. Fedbank Financial Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Fedfina IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started