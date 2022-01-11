MUMBAI : The board of Federal Bank on Tuesday said that it has approved the process of initial public offering of its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina), according to a stock exchange notification. FedFina is the retail focused non-banking finance company set up by the Kerala-based bank.

Mint was the first to report on the story on 19 October 2021.

The IPO will include a fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions and approvals from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The size of the IPO, portion of offer for sale, price and other details with respect to the proposed IPO by FedFina will be determined in due course, the bank said in its filing.

Following the IPO process, FedFina will continue to be a subsidiary of the bank, it added.

Fedfina, which received its non-banking financial company licence in 2010, has more than 435 branches across the country, offering gold loans, home loans, loans against property (LAP) and business loans.

In 2018, homegrown private equity fund True North bought a 26% stake in Fedfina for around ₹400 crore.

Fedfina’s assets under management stood at ₹4,863 crore as of March-end, as per the company’s website, with retail loans comprising 96% of the loan book.

The company reported gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets of 1.04% and 0.71%, respectively, at the end of fiscal year 2021.

