Federal Bank subsidiary FedFina targets $120 million in India IPO

The company’s parent, Federal Bank Ltd., will offer 16.5 million shares and investor True North Fund VI LLP will sell 29.2 million in the IPO, the filing said

Fedbank Financial (FedFina) Services plans to raise 9 billion rupees ($120 million) through the sale of new shares in an initial public offering in India, according to a draft prospectus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

