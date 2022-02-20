Federal Bank subsidiary FedFina targets $120 million in India IPO

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fedbank Financial (FedFina) Services plans to raise 9 billion rupees ($120 million) through the sale of new shares in an initial public offering in India, according to a draft prospectus.
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Bloomberg

The company’s parent, Federal Bank Ltd., will offer 16.5 million shares and investor True North Fund VI LLP will sell 29.2 million in the IPO, the filing said

ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital Pvt, IIFL Securities Ltd, JM Financial are managing the IPO.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

