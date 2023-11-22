Fedfina IPO: Fedbank Financial Services raises ₹325 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Fedbank Financial Services raised ₹324.67 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. 22 investors took part in the anchor book of Fedbank Financial Services' IPO, including Goldman Sachs and HDFC Mutual Fund.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO: Fedbank Financial Services raised ₹324.67 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 21. The company listed the names of the 22 investors who took part in the anchor book in a regulatory filing. Additionally, the company mentioned four mutual funds that made applications via five schemes.
