Fertilizer maker Paradeep Phosphates to launch 1,500 cr IPO on 17 May

Paradeep Phosphates is the second largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in the country and the second largest private sector manufacturer in terms of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) volume sales for the nine months ended 31 December, 2021, as per the company’s prospectus filed with Sebi. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium, Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum and Hydroflorosilicic Acid. It is also engaged in the trading, distribution and sales of Muriate of Potash, Ammonia, Speciality Plant Nutrients (SPN) and City compost. Its fertilizers are marketed under brand names ‘Jai Kisaan – Navratna’ and ‘Navratna’.