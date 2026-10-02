Final touch underway for Jio Platforms IPO; latest GMP, expected launch date, size, valuation, shareholders quota

Jio Platforms is putting the finishing touches on its public offer documents following the completion of global roadshows, with the proposed IPO estimated at $3.8 billion, according to a report by PTI. The issue is being touted as what could be India's largest public offering.

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The global roadshows were led by Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani and Reliance Retail Ventures Executive Director Isha Ambani, PTI reported.

The proposed IPO will mark the first public offering from the Reliance group since 2008 and the first IPO of a consumer-focused business within the conglomerate.

Jio Platforms is chaired by Mukesh Ambani, while his eldest son Akash Ambani serves as managing director of Jio Platforms and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm. The IPO will therefore also put the group's flagship digital and telecom business in the public markets for the first time.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today Jio Platforms IPO GMP will be known only after the company announces its IPO price band. The grey market premium is expected to emerge once the Jio Platforms IPO price band is officially disclosed.

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Also Read | Why The Jio IPO Could Be One Of India’s Biggest IPOs

Jio Platforms IPO date Jio Platforms IPO has not yet been officially announced, although market expectations point to a potential launch in late 2026. According to Chittorgarh, the expected timeline is October–December 2026, with the issue potentially hitting the market around Diwali or by year-end.

Jio Platforms IPO shareholders quota As per the DRHP filed by Jio Platforms on 19 June 2026, the company has mentioned a shareholder reservation category for existing shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd. However, the exact percentage reserved under this category has not yet been disclosed. The details are expected to be confirmed after SEBI’s review, and once Jio Platforms files its final Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Jio Platforms IPO: Global investor outreach completed The company has completed the first leg of its IPO process after meeting potential investors across key global markets, according to a source cited by PTI.

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The roadshows were conducted across the US, UK, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, as Jio Platforms sought to engage with global investors ahead of its proposed public offering.

RHP filing preparations underway Following the completion of the roadshows, Jio Platforms has begun preparing to file its red herring prospectus (RHP), PTI reported, citing a source aware of the development.

The RHP will provide investors with detailed information on the proposed issue, including its structure, financial performance and other key details ahead of the IPO.

Jio Platforms IPO gets Sebi approval The digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering, paving the way for what could be the country's largest stock-market listing.

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Sebi issued its final observations on 28 August, while Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers with the market regulator in June.

Jio Platforms IPO: Issue size, valuation and use of proceeds According to the company's draft prospectus, Jio Platforms plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, representing approximately 2.9% of its post-issue equity base. The IPO could value the company at around $137 billion, people familiar with the matter had earlier indicated.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily to repay or prepay, in whole or in part, around ₹27,500 crore of outstanding borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, its material subsidiary, according to the draft prospectus.

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Meta, Google among global investors Jio Platforms has already attracted some of the world's biggest technology and financial investors. In 2020, Meta invested ₹43,574 crore for a 9.99% stake, while Google invested ₹33,737 crore for a 7.73% holding.

Other global investors, including Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, L Catterton, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, collectively invested around ₹74,745 crore for an approximately 15.2% stake, according to the draft prospectus.

As per the prospectus, Reliance Industries holds around 66.4% of Jio Platforms, while Meta and Google together own about 17.7%.

Jio Platforms: From telecom giant to a broader digital ecosystem Jio Platforms (JPL), the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, houses the group's key digital businesses, including its telecommunications operations. At the heart of the business is Reliance Jio Infocomm, which has built a leading position in India's telecom market.

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Reliance Jio Infocomm commands a 32.89% share of the fixed-line market, serving around 157.9 million customers, while its share of the mobile market stands at 39.29%, with around 506 million subscribers.

Jio's 5G network strengthens its digital ambitions Jio has also rapidly expanded its 5G footprint. As of June 2026, JPL had 26.85 crore 5G customers, giving it what the company describes as the largest 5G Standalone network outside China.

Its presence in fixed wireless access is also significant. Jio leads the global FWA market with around 1.5 crore subscribers, about 1.5 times the subscriber base of the second-largest player, US-based T-Mobile.

Jio has said its 5G network's carrying capacity accounts for nearly 60% of India's wireless data traffic, giving the company a large network and data platform to build additional digital services.

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From telecom to cloud, AI and enterprise services Jio's ambitions extend beyond connectivity. Leveraging its network infrastructure and large data traffic base, the company has expanded into several segments of the digital economy, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and enterprise network services.

This expansion has also translated into strong financial growth. For FY26, Jio Platforms reported a 15% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹30,053 crore, while annual revenue rose 14.5% to ₹1,46,885 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.