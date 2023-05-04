Fincare Small Finance Bank files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹625 Cr via IPO launch1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Fincare Small Finance Bank has filed Draft Red Herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Fincare Small Finance Bank has filed Draft Red Herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The bank seeks to raise money through initial public offerings (IPOs) by issuing equity share capital with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece, consisting of a new issuance totalling up to Rs. 625 crores and an offer for sale totalling up to 17,000,000 equity shares by promoter and investor selling shareholders.
