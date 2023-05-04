Fincare Small Finance Bank files DRHP with SEBI to raise 625 Cr via IPO launch

Fincare Small Finance Bank said in a statement that the offer of equity shares comprises of up to 14,934,779 equity shares by Fincare Business Services Limited and up to 471,754 equity shares by Wagner Limited, up to 444,140 equity shares by True North Fund V LLP, up to 430,842 equity shares by Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings Limited, up to 223,955 equity shares by Omega TC Holdings PTE. Ltd; up to 130,787 equity shares by Leapfrog Rural Inclusion (India) Limited; up to 126,151 equity shares by Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited; up to 116,981 equity shares by Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited; up to 45,710 equity shares by Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company limited; up to 35,092 equity shares by Silver Leaf Oak (Mauritius) Limited; up to 20,572 equity shares by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd and up to 19,237 equity shares by Zuno General Insurance Limited.

