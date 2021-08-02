Mumbai: Fincare Small Finance Bank (Fincare SFB) Ltd on Monday said it has received Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) approval to float an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs1,330 crore.

Fincare SFB had in May filed its draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator to raise the amount. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹330 crore and an offer for sale of ₹1,000 crore by the bank’s promoter Fincare Business Services Ltd. Fincare Business holds 78.57% stake in the bank.

In May, Motilal Oswal Private Equity (PE) announced that it had picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank through a secondary acquisition worth around Rs185 crore ($25 million). The investment was through India Business Excellence Fund-III, a fund managed and advised by Motilal PE.

Bengaluru-based Fincare Small Finance Bank is a "digital-first" SFB with a focus on unbanked and under-banked customers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. It was one of the 10 applicants to receive the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval to convert from a microfinance institution into an SFB under the guidelines for this new class of banks issued by the central bank in 2015.

It started its banking operations in July 2017.

Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will be used for augmenting the bank’s tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirement.

As of December 2020, gross NPA to advances stood at 3.46%, while net NPA to advances stood at 1.88%.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Ambit Pvt. Ltd are the merchant bankers to the issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.