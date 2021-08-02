Fincare Small Finance Bank gets Sebi approval for 1,330-cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Fincare Small Finance Bank is a "digital-first" SFB with a focus on unbanked and under-banked customers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. It was one of the 10 applicants to receive the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval to convert from a microfinance institution into an SFB under the guidelines for this new class of banks issued by the central bank in 2015.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}