Fincare Small Finance Bank refiles IPO papers with SEBI2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 11:42 AM IST
- Fincare Small Finance Bank's IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹625 crore and OFS aggregating up to 1.7 crore equity shares
Fincare Small Finance Bank has refiled its DRHP with market regulator ecurities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This fresh filing comes as the capital markets regulator's one-year approval given to the lender to launch an IPO expired last month. The has to refile the prospectus with the regulator in case a firm fails to launch IPO during the one-year period.