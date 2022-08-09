Fincare Small Finance Bank refiles IPO papers with SEBI

Fincare Small Finance Bank has refiled its DRHP with market regulator ecurities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This fresh filing comes as the capital markets regulator's one-year approval given to the lender to launch an IPO expired last month. The has to refile the prospectus with the regulator in case a firm fails to launch IPO during the one-year period.

