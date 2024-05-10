Finelistings Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Finelistings Technologies IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check allotment status on registrar's website. Refund process for non-allotted shares begins. Listing date scheduled for May 14.
Finelistings Technologies IPO allotment date: Finelistings Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, May 10). Investors who applied for the issue can check the Finelistings Technologies IPO allotment status by going to the website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started