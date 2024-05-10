Finelistings Technologies IPO allotment date: Finelistings Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, May 10). Investors who applied for the issue can check the Finelistings Technologies IPO allotment status by going to the website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

To find out if and how many shares they have been allocated, investors can review the basis of allocation. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares that were awarded. The reimbursement procedure for those who were not given shares will start. Their demat accounts will be credited with the allocated shares.

On Monday, May 13, the refund process will start for individuals who did not get shares. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Finelistings Technologies IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

If you have applied for the Finelistings Technologies IPO, you can check your Finelistings Technologies IPO allotment status today on the website of the Finelistings Technologies IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Click the link above to visit Finelistings Technologies' IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2

Pick the initial public offering from the Dropbox; the name will only appear once the allocation is complete.

Step 3

Select the PAN, Demat Account, or Application No. to view the status.

You may check the allocation status for the IPO with the following IDs.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN): You may first monitor the status of your application by using your mapped PAN number. Enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN after choosing it from the drop-down selection. Click "Submit" after entering the PAN.

Application or CAF number: By entering your application or CAF number, you may check the progress of the allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click "Search". You received an email acknowledging receipt of your IPO application. Fill out the application exactly as it is shown on that page. After that, you may click "Submit" to review the details of the shares you were granted in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID: The beneficiary associated with your demat account may also be used. The client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs then need to be input as one string. As opposed to the NSDL string, which is alphanumeric, the CDSL string is numerical. The client ID and DP ID should be entered precisely as they appear. The statement of account and the online DP statement both display your client ID and DP. After that, select "Submit".

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status as well as the total number of shares allotted to Finelistings Technologies.

Finelistings Technologies IPO GMP today

Finelistings Technologies IPO GMP or grey market premium is +21. This indicates Finelistings Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium in the grey market, Finelistings Technologies is anticipated to list at a price of ₹144 per share, 17.07% more than the ₹123 IPO price.

The 38 sessions of grey market activity suggest that the IPO GMP is moving upward and is expecting a strong listing today. According to analyst estimates on investorgain.com, the greatest GMP is ₹25 and the lowest GMP is ₹0.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Finelistings Technologies IPO subscription status

Finelistings Technologies IPO subscription status is 37.44 times, on day 3. The retail portion has been subscribed 38.96 times, and NII portion has been booked 29.85 times on day 3.

The issue was subscribed 1.94 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 6.91 times on day 2.

Finelistings Technologies IPO details

Finelistings Technologies IPO, which is worth about ₹13.53 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1,100,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The business plans to use the net funds from the offering for three purposes: general corporate purposes, software acquisition, and working capital requirements.

The Finelistings Technologies IPO's book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. For the Finelistings Technologies IPO, Rikhav Securities is the market maker.

