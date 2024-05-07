Finelistings Technologies IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, May 7), and will close on Thursday, May 9. The price band has been set at ₹123 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Finelistings Technologies IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Bids for multiples of 1,000 equity shares may be made after the minimum of 1,000 equity shares.

The company's prospectus states that it is involved in two distinct business ventures: (a) selling pre-owned luxury cars in retail; and (b) providing software development services that cater to our clients' infrastructure, security, data analytics, digital transformation, and technology consulting needs. Cloud-based services, IT consulting services, big data analytics, cloud architecture, data engineering, and IoT solutions are just a few of the digital technologies that are covered by the offerings, which also include offering-based solutions like business intelligence analytics, cloud development, cloud solutions, data management, digital transformation, IoT development, and web development.

The company is promoted by Aneesh Mathur and Arjun Rajput. With their extensive industry knowledge, the Promoters supervise and handle the main company activities.

The company's (with a P/E of 14.04) listed peers are CarTrade Tech Ltd (with a P/E of 98.83), Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd ( with a P/E of 22.06), and Globalspace Technology Ltd (with a P/E of 47.13).

Finelistings Technologies IPO subscription status

Finelistings Technologies IPO subscription status is 49% on day 1, so far.

The retail portion has been subscribed 88%, and NII portion has been booked 10% on day 1.

The company has received bids for 5,12,000 shares against 10,42,000 shares on offer, at 11:51 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Finelistings Technologies IPO details

Finelistings Technologies IPO, which is worth about ₹13.53 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1,100,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The business plans to use the net funds from the offering for three purposes: general corporate purposes, software acquisition, and working capital requirements.

The Finelistings Technologies IPO's book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. For the Finelistings Technologies IPO, Rikhav Securities is the market maker.

Tentatively, Finelistings Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, May 10 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, May 13, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Finelistings Technologies IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, May 14.

Finelistings Technologies IPO GMP today

Finelistings Technologies IPO GMP or grey market premium is +22. This indicates Finelistings Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Finelistings Technologies is expected to list at a price of ₹145 per share, 17.89% more than the ₹123 IPO price, after accounting for the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium in the grey market.

Grey market activity over the previous 35 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is pointing higher and anticipates a solid listing today. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹22.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

