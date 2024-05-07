Finelistings Technologies IPO: Issue booked 49% on day 1 so far; check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates, more.
Finelistings Technologies IPO opens for subscription with a price band of ₹123 per share, offering luxury car sales and software development services. Promoted by Aneesh Mathur and Arjun Rajput, the IPO is 45% subscribed on day 1, with GMP at +22.
Finelistings Technologies IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, May 7), and will close on Thursday, May 9. The price band has been set at ₹123 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Finelistings Technologies IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Bids for multiples of 1,000 equity shares may be made after the minimum of 1,000 equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started