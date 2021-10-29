Fino Payments Bank IPO opens today: Key things to know before you subscribe

“Fino payments bank has posted a 46.0% CAGR in total revenues between FY2019-21 and has also turned around its operations and reported profits of Rs. 20 crore for the first time in FY2021. At the higher end of the price band the stock would be trading at P/E of 220x FY2021 fully diluted EPS of Rs. 2.6 which is expensive. Despite strong growth prospects, we believe that valuations do not justify the premium and hence we have a NEUTRAL recommendation to the IPO," said Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One.