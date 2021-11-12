Fino Payments Bank IPO listing today. Experts predict this much premium

Fino Payments Bank IPO listing date: Shares of the fintech firm are going to list at Indian bourses today. According to stock market experts, listing of the public issue worth ₹1,200.29 crore may replicate its subscription trend. Expecting flat listing of Fino Payments Bank shares, they said that Fino Payments Bank shares may list in the range of ₹590 to ₹644 per stock levels. However, they maintained that much market sentiment on the listing date will also play a major role on Fino Payments Bank share listing.

Predicting moderate listing gain from the Fino Payments Bank share listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Fino Payments Bank shares may list in the range of ₹590 to ₹644, delivering moderate listing gain to the lucky bidders of the public issue. However, market mood would also play a major role. For those who believe in holding stocks for long, this stock can be an ideal addition in their stock portfolio as this stock may give stellar return to its shareholders in long-term."

Speaking on Fino Payments Bank share listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As the primary markets is busy with back to back IPOs including some giant IPOs, Fino Payments Bank IPO seems to be half lighted in the traffic and the lack of excitement was reflected in the subscription numbers too. Fino Payments Bank has a unique ‘asset light’ banking model which has just turned profitable and expensive valuation has left investors wary. The listing might replicate its subscription trend and may tend to be sluggish. As per sentiments listing may be flat and charmless."

Expecting flat listing of Fino Payments Bank; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "We are expecting the IPO to list flat where the chances of listing gain are very rare. The company has a brief history while the margins of the company might expand. Fino Payment is a fast-growing fintech company and it is one of its kind companies to list on the stock exchanges." He said that if we consider last year's profit of the fintech company, then the PE ratio turns out to be around 235. However, it has carried forward losses, which is a major concern.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

