Fino Payments Bank IPO listing today. Experts predict this much premium

Expecting flat listing of Fino Payments Bank; Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "We are expecting the IPO to list flat where the chances of listing gain are very rare. The company has a brief history while the margins of the company might expand. Fino Payment is a fast-growing fintech company and it is one of its kind companies to list on the stock exchanges." He said that if we consider last year's profit of the fintech company, then the PE ratio turns out to be around 235. However, it has carried forward losses, which is a major concern.