The IPO of Fino Payments Bank, which opened last week, was subscribed 0.8 times as of 3 pm on Day 2, boosted by 4.24 times retail subscription. The issue closes tomorrow. The ₹1,200-crore initial public offer (IPO) includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by the promoter Fino Paytech. The lender has fixed a price band of ₹560-577 a share for its initial public offering.

Allotment and listing tentative timeline: According to brokerages, finalization of allotment is likely to happen on 9th November and listing likely on 12th November. 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors.

Lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 equity shares thereafter. KFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd is the registrar for the Fino Payments Bank IPO and will manage allotment and refund.

Ahead of the public issue, Fino Payments Bank had garnered ₹539 crore from anchor investors, including Fidelity, HSBC Global, Pinebridge, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Tata Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, Invesco, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, among others..

Post IPO, the holding of promoters and promoters group will fall to 75% from 100%. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards augmenting the bank's Tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Fino Payments Bank Limited is a fintech company offering a diverse range of payments-focused financial products and services that are primarily digital. The bank offers products and services to its target market via a pan-India distribution network and proprietary technologies. The objective of a payments bank is to provide a small-savings account facility, and payment and remittance services to the migrant labour force, low-income households, small businesses, and other unorganised sector entities.

“Fino has been successful in building an asset-light business model and has adhered to its objective of financial inclusion. The bank has been successful in turning the corner which is a rarity amongst most of its peers. However, its sustainability needs to be keenly watched given the intense competition from other digital payment players and modes. In terms of opportunity, the RBI rules allow Fino to apply for an SFB license post 5 years of operating as a payments bank, which would open up larger growth avenues. At the upper end of the price band, Fino trades at 17.1x FY21 BV, 6.1x Market Cap/Sales on a trailing basis," Axis Securities said in a note.

In a note Anand Rathi said: "The company has an asset light and scalable business model with strong distribution-technology-partnership framework. The company’s target addressable market is huge with projected CAGR growth of 16% over next four years thereby opening headroom for Company’s growth moving forward. The Bank turned operationally profitable in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020 and remained profitable in subsequent quarterly periods. We recommend "Subscribe-Long Term" rating to this IPO."

Its revenue for FY21 stood at ₹791 crore that grew at a CAGR of 29% in the last three years and the bank registered a profit of ₹20.5 crore in FY21. (With Agency Inputs)

