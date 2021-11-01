Fino Payments Bank IPO sees strong demand from retail investors

“Fino has been successful in building an asset-light business model and has adhered to its objective of financial inclusion. The bank has been successful in turning the corner which is a rarity amongst most of its peers. However, its sustainability needs to be keenly watched given the intense competition from other digital payment players and modes. In terms of opportunity, the RBI rules allow Fino to apply for an SFB license post 5 years of operating as a payments bank, which would open up larger growth avenues. At the upper end of the price band, Fino trades at 17.1x FY21 BV, 6.1x Market Cap/Sales on a trailing basis," Axis Securities said in a note.