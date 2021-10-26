Fino Payments Bank sets IPO price band at 560-577 a share

Axis Capital, CLSA Capital, ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial advisory and Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment its tier I capital base to meet future capital requirements
MUMBAI: Fino Payments Bank Ltd has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹560-577 a share. The issue will open for subscription on 29 October and close on 2 November.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and offer for sale of up to 15.60 mln shares by Fino Paytech Ltd. Currently, Fino Paytech holds 100% stake in the firm.