Firstcry share price makes a strong stock market debut, lists with 40% premium at ₹651 apiece on NSE

  • FirstCry share price was listed with a 34.41% premium at 625 apiece on BSE.

Ankit Gohel
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
FirstCry IPO Listing: Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the multi-channel retail platform which operates ‘FirstCry’ brand, made a strong debut on the stock market Tuesday. FirstCry share price was listed at 651 apiece on NSE, a premium of 40% to the issue price of 465.00 per share.

On BSE, FirstCry shares were listed with a 34.41% premium at 625 apiece.

FirstCry IPO listing today was in-line with market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the grey market signalled a strong debut of Brainbees Solutions shares. FirstCry IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was 80, which was around 17% higher than the upper price band of Firstcry IPO, according to stock market observers.

FirstCry IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Brainbees Solutions opened for public subscription on August 6 and closed on August 8. The IPO allotment was fixed on August 9 and the Firstcry IPO listing date was today, August 13.

Firstcry IPO price band was set at 440 to 465 per share and the company raised 4,193.73 crore at the upper end of the price band. The book-built issue consisted of a combination of fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares worth 1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares aggregating to 2,527.73 crore.

Firstcry IPO was subscribed 12.22 times in total as the issue received bids for 60.64 crore equity shares as compared with 4.96 crore shares on the offer, as per subscription data on NSE.

The IPO was booked 2.31 times in the retail category, 19.30 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 4.68 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Brainbees Solutions IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd is India’s largest multi-channel retailing platform for Mothers’, Babies’ and Kids’ products, with a growing presence in select international markets.

In FY24, the company reported net sales and EBITDA of 6,480.9 crore and 70.5 crore, respectively, while it posted a net loss of 321.5 crore.

