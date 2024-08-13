FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock began trading at ₹625, up 34.4% from its offer price.
Prior to its market debut, Brainbees Solutions raised ₹1,885.8 crore from anchor investors on August 5. Established in 2010, the company operates the FirstCry platform, which offers an extensive selection of products for mothers, babies, and children. The platform features over 1.5 million SKUs from more than 7,500 brands.
The IPO of Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) received an overwhelming response, with the issue being subscribed 12.2 times by the end of the bidding period. Retail investors subscribed 2.3 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) demonstrated significant interest with a 19.3 times subscription. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category also saw strong demand, with a subscription rate of 4.7 times.
Shares of Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) had a robust debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The company's shares were listed at ₹625 on the BSE, marking a premium of ₹160 or a 34.40 percent gain over the issue price of ₹465. On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹651, delivering a return of ₹186 or 40 percent per share compared to the allotment price.
Prior to the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the FirstCry IPO was around ₹87, indicating anticipated strong listing gains.