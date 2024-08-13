FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: Shares list at 40% premium on BSE, NSE; Check details

1 min read . 10:51 AM IST

FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of popular e-commerce platform FirstCry, made a strong market debut on Tuesday. The company's shares opened at ₹ 651 on the National Stock Exchange, marking a 40% premium over the issue price of ₹ 465.