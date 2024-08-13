Hello User
FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: Shares list at 40% premium on BSE, NSE; Check details

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
Shivangini

FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of popular e-commerce platform FirstCry, made a strong market debut on Tuesday. The company's shares opened at 651 on the National Stock Exchange, marking a 40% premium over the issue price of 465. 

FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock began trading at 625, up 34.4% from its offer price.

FirstCry Share Price Live Updates: On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock began trading at 625, up 34.4% from its offer price.

13 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM IST FirstCry Share Price Live: Brainbees Solutions secures ₹1,885.8 crore from anchor investors ahead of listing

Prior to its market debut, Brainbees Solutions raised 1,885.8 crore from anchor investors on August 5. Established in 2010, the company operates the FirstCry platform, which offers an extensive selection of products for mothers, babies, and children. The platform features over 1.5 million SKUs from more than 7,500 brands.

13 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST FirstCry Share Price Live: FirstCry IPO sees over 12x subscription, with QIBs leading the charge

The IPO of Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) received an overwhelming response, with the issue being subscribed 12.2 times by the end of the bidding period. Retail investors subscribed 2.3 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) demonstrated significant interest with a 19.3 times subscription. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category also saw strong demand, with a subscription rate of 4.7 times.

13 Aug 2024, 10:17 AM IST First Cry Share Price Live: Brainbees Solutions shares list at 40% premium to IPO price on NSE

Shares of Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) had a robust debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The company's shares were listed at 625 on the BSE, marking a premium of 160 or a 34.40 percent gain over the issue price of 465. On the NSE, the shares opened at 651, delivering a return of 186 or 40 percent per share compared to the allotment price.

Prior to the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the FirstCry IPO was around 87, indicating anticipated strong listing gains.

