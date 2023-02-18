First SME IPO of 2023 scheduled to open on February 21 at a fixed price of ₹27
From February 21st to February 24th, 2023, Patron EXIM Ltd. wants to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
From February 21st to February 24th, 2023, Patron EXIM Ltd. wants to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company, which originated in 1982 as a partnership and later transformed into a limited liability company, will be listed on the BSE.
