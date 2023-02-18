First SME IPO of 2023 scheduled to open on February 21 at a fixed price of 27

The company's P/E ratio is 11.25, which is lower than the industry average of 22.73, and its EPS is ₹5.84, which is expanding exponentially every quarter. The RoNW is 8.94% and the company's net worth has increased by 525 percent from Rs. 2.6 crores in 2020 to Rs. 16.25 crores in 2022. Given the decreased P/E ratio and rising EPS, Networth, and RoNW, the company exhibits strong and consistent growth, which, when combined with its industry, makes it recession-proof. Moving to the commissioning model raised profit margins by 70% and decreased dead inventory/stagnant inventory time, both of which are essential for any trading and pharma-related organisation.