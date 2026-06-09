FirstCry-backed Swara Baby eyes filing for $100 million IPO this month

MUMBAI: FirstCry-owned contract manufacturer Swara Baby Products Ltd plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this month, seeking to raise about $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI: FirstCry-owned contract manufacturer Swara Baby Products Ltd plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this month, seeking to raise about $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.
"The company expects to file draft papers with the regulator within 10-15 days, if all goes according to plan," one of the people said. "The company has roped in JM Financial and Avendus Capital to manage the share sale," the person added.
"The company expects to file draft papers with the regulator within 10-15 days, if all goes according to plan," one of the people said. "The company has roped in JM Financial and Avendus Capital to manage the share sale," the person added.
The IPO is expected to comprise both a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders, the second person said on condition of anonymity. The total issue size could be as much as $100 million (about ₹900 crore).
The people cited above declined to comment on the company's valuation and cautioned that timelines could change depending on market conditions and other external factors.
Emails sent to Swara Baby, JM Financial and Avendus Capital did not elicit a response till press time.
Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company. The firm manufactures disposable hygiene products across baby care, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene categories for multinational brands including Unicharm Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Kenvue Inc.
Swara Baby's revenue grew at a compound annual rate of more than 30% over the three years through FY25. Revenue rose to ₹943 crore in FY25 from ₹545 crore in FY23. Profit after tax increased to ₹81 crore from ₹26 crore during the same period, with net profit margin expanding to 8.56% from 4.84%, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies.
In December 2025, the company acquired KA Hygiene and Solis Hygiene. It also incorporated Swara Corp in the US to trade diapers, disposable hygiene products and related categories.
According to market research firm IMARC, India's diaper market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2034, implying a compound annual growth rate of 6.37%. Rising birth rates, growing middle-class incomes, increasing hygiene awareness and retail expansion are expected to drive growth, the report said.