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FirstCry-backed Swara Baby eyes filing for $100 million IPO this month

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read9 Jun 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company.
Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company.
Summary

The disposable hygiene products manufacturer, backed by FirstCry, is expected to file draft papers within 10-15 days. The issue will likely comprise fresh shares and an OFS.

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MUMBAI: FirstCry-owned contract manufacturer Swara Baby Products Ltd plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this month, seeking to raise about $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI: FirstCry-owned contract manufacturer Swara Baby Products Ltd plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this month, seeking to raise about $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"The company expects to file draft papers with the regulator within 10-15 days, if all goes according to plan," one of the people said. "The company has roped in JM Financial and Avendus Capital to manage the share sale," the person added.

"The company expects to file draft papers with the regulator within 10-15 days, if all goes according to plan," one of the people said. "The company has roped in JM Financial and Avendus Capital to manage the share sale," the person added.

The IPO is expected to comprise both a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders, the second person said on condition of anonymity. The total issue size could be as much as $100 million (about 900 crore).

Also Read | FirstCry fined ₹2 lakh for misleading ads with deceptive pricing

The people cited above declined to comment on the company's valuation and cautioned that timelines could change depending on market conditions and other external factors.

Emails sent to Swara Baby, JM Financial and Avendus Capital did not elicit a response till press time.

Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company. The firm manufactures disposable hygiene products across baby care, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene categories for multinational brands including Unicharm Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Kenvue Inc.

Also Read | What’s in the baby food? India plans zero-sugar rule for infant formula

Swara Baby's revenue grew at a compound annual rate of more than 30% over the three years through FY25. Revenue rose to 943 crore in FY25 from 545 crore in FY23. Profit after tax increased to 81 crore from 26 crore during the same period, with net profit margin expanding to 8.56% from 4.84%, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies.

In December 2025, the company acquired KA Hygiene and Solis Hygiene. It also incorporated Swara Corp in the US to trade diapers, disposable hygiene products and related categories.

Also Read | The dad-and-lad bling bloom: jewellery firms target male style

According to market research firm IMARC, India's diaper market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2034, implying a compound annual growth rate of 6.37%. Rising birth rates, growing middle-class incomes, increasing hygiene awareness and retail expansion are expected to drive growth, the report said.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOFirstCry-backed Swara Baby eyes filing for $100 million IPO this month

FirstCry-backed Swara Baby eyes filing for $100 million IPO this month

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read9 Jun 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company.
Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company.
Summary

The disposable hygiene products manufacturer, backed by FirstCry, is expected to file draft papers within 10-15 days. The issue will likely comprise fresh shares and an OFS.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: FirstCry-owned contract manufacturer Swara Baby Products Ltd plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this month, seeking to raise about $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI: FirstCry-owned contract manufacturer Swara Baby Products Ltd plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this month, seeking to raise about $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

"The company expects to file draft papers with the regulator within 10-15 days, if all goes according to plan," one of the people said. "The company has roped in JM Financial and Avendus Capital to manage the share sale," the person added.

"The company expects to file draft papers with the regulator within 10-15 days, if all goes according to plan," one of the people said. "The company has roped in JM Financial and Avendus Capital to manage the share sale," the person added.

The IPO is expected to comprise both a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders, the second person said on condition of anonymity. The total issue size could be as much as $100 million (about 900 crore).

Also Read | FirstCry fined ₹2 lakh for misleading ads with deceptive pricing

The people cited above declined to comment on the company's valuation and cautioned that timelines could change depending on market conditions and other external factors.

Emails sent to Swara Baby, JM Financial and Avendus Capital did not elicit a response till press time.

Swara Baby is controlled by Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which operates the FirstCry e-commerce platform and owns a 76.59% stake in the company. The firm manufactures disposable hygiene products across baby care, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene categories for multinational brands including Unicharm Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Kenvue Inc.

Also Read | What’s in the baby food? India plans zero-sugar rule for infant formula

Swara Baby's revenue grew at a compound annual rate of more than 30% over the three years through FY25. Revenue rose to 943 crore in FY25 from 545 crore in FY23. Profit after tax increased to 81 crore from 26 crore during the same period, with net profit margin expanding to 8.56% from 4.84%, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies.

In December 2025, the company acquired KA Hygiene and Solis Hygiene. It also incorporated Swara Corp in the US to trade diapers, disposable hygiene products and related categories.

Also Read | The dad-and-lad bling bloom: jewellery firms target male style

According to market research firm IMARC, India's diaper market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2034, implying a compound annual growth rate of 6.37%. Rising birth rates, growing middle-class incomes, increasing hygiene awareness and retail expansion are expected to drive growth, the report said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOFirstCry-backed Swara Baby eyes filing for $100 million IPO this month
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