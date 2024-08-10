Firstcry IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online

  • Firstcry IPO GMP today: Shares of the Firstcry parent company Brainbees Solutions are available at a premium of 64 in the grey market today, say market observers

Asit Manohar
Published10 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Once the Firstcry IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime.
Once the Firstcry IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime.(Photo: Company website)

Firstcry IPO: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of 'Firstcry' brand parent company Brainbees Solutions Limited has concluded, and investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of share allotment. According to the' T+3' listing rule, the Firstcry IPO listing date is likely to be August 13th, 2024.

The most likely Firstcry IPO allotment date was 9th August 2024. However, the finalisation of share allocation is still pending, and applicants eagerly anticipate the announcement of the Firstcry IPO allotment status. In case of further delay, the Firstcry IPO allotment status may become available on 12th August 2024. Once the Firstcry IPO allotment status becomes public, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar — Link Intime India Private Limited website.

Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling strong buzz regarding Firstcry IPO. According to stock market observers, Firstcry IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 64, which is 6 higher than Friday's GMP of 58 per share.

Firstcry IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, after the announcement of Firstcry IPO allotment status, an applicant can easily check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check Firstcry IPO allotment status without leaving the comfort of their home.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Firstcry IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, the Firstcry IPO GMP today is 64, which is 6 higher than Friday's GMP of 58. They noted that the grey market sentiment has improved after the recent trend reversal on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market finished higher on Friday, boosting the optimism in the grey market regarding Firstcry IPO.

Firstcry IPO listing date

Bidding for Firstcry IPO ended on 8th August 2024, i.e. on Thursday last week. In the wake of the "T+3' listing rule applicable from 1st December 2023, the most likely Firstcry IPO listing date is 13th August 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOFirstcry IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.000.00
    Chennai
    71,212.000.00
    Delhi
    70,312.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue