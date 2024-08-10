Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Firstcry IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Firstcry IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Asit Manohar

  • Firstcry IPO GMP today: Shares of the Firstcry parent company Brainbees Solutions are available at a premium of 64 in the grey market today, say market observers

Once the Firstcry IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime.

Firstcry IPO: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of 'Firstcry' brand parent company Brainbees Solutions Limited has concluded, and investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of share allotment. According to the' T+3' listing rule, the Firstcry IPO listing date is likely to be August 13th, 2024.

The most likely Firstcry IPO allotment date was 9th August 2024. However, the finalisation of share allocation is still pending, and applicants eagerly anticipate the announcement of the Firstcry IPO allotment status. In case of further delay, the Firstcry IPO allotment status may become available on 12th August 2024. Once the Firstcry IPO allotment status becomes public, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar — Link Intime India Private Limited website.

Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling strong buzz regarding Firstcry IPO. According to stock market observers, Firstcry IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 64, which is 6 higher than Friday's GMP of 58 per share.

Firstcry IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, after the announcement of Firstcry IPO allotment status, an applicant can easily check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check Firstcry IPO allotment status without leaving the comfort of their home.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Firstcry IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, the Firstcry IPO GMP today is 64, which is 6 higher than Friday's GMP of 58. They noted that the grey market sentiment has improved after the recent trend reversal on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market finished higher on Friday, boosting the optimism in the grey market regarding Firstcry IPO.

Firstcry IPO listing date

Bidding for Firstcry IPO ended on 8th August 2024, i.e. on Thursday last week. In the wake of the "T+3' listing rule applicable from 1st December 2023, the most likely Firstcry IPO listing date is 13th August 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
