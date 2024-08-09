FirstCry IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here’s how to check your status

The allotment for Brainbees Solutions, which operates under the FirstCry brand, is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status via the registrar, Link Intime India Private, or the BSE website.

A Ksheerasagar
Published9 Aug 2024, 01:09 PM IST
The allotment for Brainbees Solutions, which operates under the FirstCry brand, is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status via the registrar, Link Intime India Private, or the BSE website. The IPO, which ran from August 06 to August 08, saw a decent response, with the retail portion being subscribed to 2.31 times.

Due to the oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Brainbees Solutions will start the refund process for the application money on August 12, 2024.

Allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refund process. Brainbees Solutions is a main board IPO, with shares tentatively scheduled to be listed on both the NSE and BSE platforms on August 13, 2024.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed to 12.2 times, receiving bids for 60,64,27,424 shares against the available 2,520,000 shares. The IPO is a book-built issue of 4,193.73 crore. 

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares aggregating to 1,666.00 crores and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares aggregating to 2,527.73 crores. The price band of the Firstcry IPO was set at 440 to 465 per share

Brainbees Solutions IPO allotment status check

Step 1: Visit the Link Intime India website on this link: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Brainbees Solutions’ in the Select Company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose among PAN, App. No., DP/Client ID, and Account No./IFSC.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Brainbees Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter the PAN, or Application Number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Brainbees Solutions

The company is the largest multi-channel retail platform for mothers, babies, and kids products, with a growing presence in select international markets. It launched the FirstCry platform, a one-stop destination for parenting needs encompassing commerce, content, community engagement, and education.

It offers a wide range of products, including apparel, footwear, baby gear, nursery items, diapers, toys, and personal care, from Indian third-party brands, global brands, and its own brands.

The company provides over 1.6 million SKUs from 7,500+ leading Indian and global brands. The company seeks to develop multi-year relationships with mothers, starting from the baby’s conception and continuing until the child reaches about 12 years of age, as per the company's DRHP report.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 01:09 PM IST
