FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue

  • FirstCry operator Brainbees Solutions’ IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 18,160.00 million and an offer for sale aggregating up to 54,391,592 equity shares by selling shareholders.

IPO Alert: Firstcry operator Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue
IPO Alert: Firstcry operator Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue

FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions Limited, the operator for FirstCry, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to Sebi disclosure, the Company’s initial public offering comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 18,160.00 million and an offer for sale aggregating up to 54,391,592 equity shares by selling shareholders.

The report also informs, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial Limited and Avendus Capital Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. 

(More details awaited)

