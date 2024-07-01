Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue
BREAKING NEWS

FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue

Livemint

  • FirstCry operator Brainbees Solutions’ IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 18,160.00 million and an offer for sale aggregating up to 54,391,592 equity shares by selling shareholders.

IPO Alert: Firstcry operator Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue

FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions Limited, the operator for FirstCry, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to Sebi disclosure, the Company’s initial public offering comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 18,160.00 million and an offer for sale aggregating up to 54,391,592 equity shares by selling shareholders.

The report also informs, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial Limited and Avendus Capital Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

(More details awaited)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.