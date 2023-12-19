FirstCry IPO: Ecommerce platform all set to file draft papers to raise over $600 million, says report
FirstCry is poised to become the second Indian vertical e-commerce platform to undergo an initial public offering (IPO), following Nykaa's IPO in 2021.
Omnichannel retailer FirstCry is now poised to submit its draft IPO papers in the coming days after having postponed its public listing in the previous year due to volatile market conditions, according to a report by The Economic Times.
