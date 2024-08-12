Firstcry IPO GMP jumps ahead of Brainbees Solutions share listing date

Firstcry IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, operating under the brand ‘FirstCry’, ended on August 8 after receiving strong demand from investors. The Firstcry IPO allotment has been finalised and investors now await the Brainbees Solutions share listing which is scheduled on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Firstcry IPO opened for public subscription on August 6 and closed on August 8. The IPO allotment was fixed on August 9 and the Firstcry IPO listing date is August 13.

Ahead of the stock market listing of the shares, investors look out for Firstcry IPO GMP, or grey market premium, in order to know the estimated listing price of Brainbees Solutions shares.

Brainbees Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ahead of Firstcry IPO listing, investors are keen to know the estimated listing price of Brainbees Solutions shares. Investors can predict Brainbees Solutions shares’ estimated listing price by looking at Brainbees Solutions IPO GMP today.

Here’s what Firstcry IPO GMP signals ahead of listing tomorrow:

Firstcry IPO GMP Brainbees Solutions shares are trading at a decent premium in the unlisted market as Firstcry IPO GMP, or grey market premium, has risen, according to stock market experts. Firstcry IPO GMP today is ₹84 per share. This indicates that Brainbees Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹84 than their issue price in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the Firstcry IPO GMP today and the IPO price, the estimated listing price of Brainbees Solutions shares is ₹549 apiece, which is at a premium of 18.06% to the issue price of ₹465 per share.

It is to be noted that the IPO GMP is only an indicative price for the listing and should not be used for making investment decisions.

Firstcry IPO price band was set at ₹440 to ₹465 per share. The company raised ₹4,193.73 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares worth ₹1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,527.73 crore.

Firstcry IPO was subscribed 12.22 times in total as the issue received bids for 60.64 crore equity shares as compared with 4.96 crore shares on the offer, as per subscription data on NSE.

The public issue was subscribed 2.31 times in the retail category, 19.30 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 4.68 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Brainbees Solutions IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd is India’s largest multi-channel retailing platform for Mothers’, Babies’ and Kids’ products, with a growing presence in select international markets.

In FY24, the company reported net sales and EBITDA of ₹6,480.9 crore and ₹70.5 crore, respectively, while it posted a net loss of ₹321.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}