Firstcry IPO: Issue details, objectives, and more; here are 10 key things to know from DRHP
The Firstcry IPO comprises of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹1,816 crore as well as an offer for sale by existing shareholders and promoters. It has not announced the opening and closing dates for the IPO subscription yet in its DRHP or its price band.
Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of the prominent online e-commerce platform FirstCry, has officially filed an application for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 28.
