Firstcry IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of the Firstcry brand parent, Brainbees Solutions Limited, has been declared. As per the BSE, Firstcry's IPO listing date was fixed for 13 August 2024. Firstcry shares will be listed on BSE and NSE, and they will be listed in the B category of securities. According to stock market experts, Firstcry share price may open at a substantial premium of 15 to 18 percent. For reasons for being so bullish on Firstcry's IPO listing price, experts said that the market mood is positive, and the public issue received a decent response from investors despite being more extensive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the grey market is also signalling a strong debut of Brainbees Solutions shares. According to stock market observers, Firstcry IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹80, which is around 17 percent higher than the upper price band of Firstcry IPO.

Speaking on the Firstcry IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, "The public issue may have a strong debut as the Indian stock market mood is also favourable for a share listing. Looking at the larger book build issue, around 12 times subscription can be considered a decent response by the primary market investors. So, Firstcry IPO allottees may expect a strong debut of the Firstcry brand parent Brainbees Solutions shares at 10:00 AM today." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Firstcry IPO listing gain that an allottee may expect, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "For Brainbees Solutions Ltd. (FirstCry), we advise caution despite the anticipated 15 percent to 18 percent premium at listing on upper price band, indicating initial market interest."

Firstcry IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Firstcry's IPO GMP today is ₹80, which means the grey market expects Firstcry's IPO listing price to be around ₹545 ( ₹465 + ₹80). So, the grey market indicates that Firstcry IPO allottees may have around 17 listing gains on their investment.