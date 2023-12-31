FirstCry IPO: Planning to invest? Know key risks involved in the upcoming issue
The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹1,816 crore as well as an offer for sale by existing shareholders and promoters.
Brainbees Solution, the parent company of the prominent online e-commerce platform FirstCry, officially filed an application for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 28.
