Firstcry IPO: Price band set at ₹440-465 per share; check issue details, key dates more

Firstcry IPO price band: Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which runs omnichannel children's clothing enterprises under the FirstCry brand, price band has been fixed in the range of ₹440 to ₹465 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Brainbees Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, and will close on Thursday, August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Firstcry IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 5.