Firstcry IPO: Price band set at ₹440-465 per share; check issue details, key dates more

  • Firstcry IPO price band has been set in the range of 440 to 465 per equity share. The Brainbees Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, and will close on Thursday, August 8.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 Aug 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Firstcry IPO price band: Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which runs omnichannel children's clothing enterprises under the FirstCry brand, price band has been fixed in the range of ₹440 to ₹465 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.
Firstcry IPO price band: Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which runs omnichannel children’s clothing enterprises under the FirstCry brand, price band has been fixed in the range of ₹440 to ₹465 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.

Firstcry IPO price band: Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which runs omnichannel children's clothing enterprises under the FirstCry brand, price band has been fixed in the range of 440 to 465 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Brainbees Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, and will close on Thursday, August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Firstcry IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 5.

The floor price and the cap price are 220 times and 232.50 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The Brainbees Solutions IPO lot size is 32 equity shares and in multiples of 32 equity shares thereafter.

(more to come)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:13 AM IST
