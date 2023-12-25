FirstCry IPO: Sachin Tendulkar, Infosy founder and others likely to buy shares of e-commerce company ahead of issue
SoftBank has reduced its ownership in FirstCry to less than 25 percent by divesting shares valued at ₹600 crore prior to the public offering.
Mother and child care e-commerce platform FirstCry, which is all set to hit Dalal Street in the upcoming year, has prompted SoftBank Vision Fund to divest a significant portion of its shares in advance.
