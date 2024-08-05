FirstCry IPO: Cracking the baby business code
Summary
- As FirstCry prepares for its IPO, investors will be closely watching how the company addresses its challenges and capitalizes on its growth opportunities.
SoftBank-backed Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, closing on Thursday, at a price band of ₹440- ₹465. The IPO will include both fresh issues and an offer for sale (OFS), with the company aiming to raise ₹4,194 crore at the upper end of the price band.