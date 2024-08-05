FirstCry IPO: Cracking the baby business code

FirstCry witnessed a 10% year-on-year increase in order cancellations to 1.6 million in 2023-24, following a 46% increase in 2022-23. “The company witnessed a rise in order cancellations in the last two years, which might be due to inventory management issues leading to stockouts, and pricing discrepancies between online and offline," said Atul Parakh, chief executive officer of online investment and trading firm Bigul. Additionally, product returns rose11% to 10.7 million in 2023-24 after rising 12% in 2022-23.