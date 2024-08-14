FirstCry, Unicommerce make stellar debut: Will the IPO party continue?
SummaryThe successful listings of Ola Electric and FirstCry reinforce investor appetite for pure-play EV and consumer tech companies with strong business moats. Despite a global sell-off during the launch of these two IPOs, Indian equity markets demonstrated depth and liquidity to absorb large offerings.
Tuesday's listings of shares of FirstCry and Unicommerce are the latest in a series of remarkable market debuts for companies. Infact, the recent wave of listings not only highlights enthusiasm among investors but also reflects a broader confidence in the companies' business models.