Firstcry's parent Brainbees Solutions files IPO papers with Sebi
Indian online retailer Firstcry has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, its draft papers showed.
Firstcry's parent Brainbees Solutions will sell shares worth ₹1,816 crore ($218 million) and existing investors, including SoftBank, will sell up to 54.4 million shares, Reuters reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
