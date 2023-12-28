Firstcry's parent Brainbees Solutions files IPO papers with Sebi

Indian online retailer Firstcry has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, its draft papers showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Firstcry's parent Brainbees Solutions will sell shares worth ₹1,816 crore ($218 million) and existing investors, including SoftBank, will sell up to 54.4 million shares, Reuters reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

