FirstMeridian Business Services files fresh IPO papers; cuts size to ₹740 cr1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:05 PM IST
It plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
Staffing firm FirstMeridian Business Services Ltd has refiled preliminary papers with Sebi as it reduces its initial public offering (IPO) size to ₹740 crore from ₹800 crore planned earlier.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×