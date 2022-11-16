Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment of Five Star Business Finance Limited IPO (initial public offer). As per the tentative Five Star Business Finance IPO schedule, the likely Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date is 16th November 2022 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,960.01 crore, can check Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

Meanwhile grey market premium is signaling weak sentiments ahead of Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date. According to stock market observers, Five Star Business Finance IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is minus ₹5, which means grey market is expecting discounted opening of Five Star Business Finance IPO.

As mentioned above, bidders can login at BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFintech website — karisma.kfintech.com. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status online.

Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check one's share allotment status online on BSE, a bidder needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Five Star Business Finance IPO;

3] Enter Five Star Business Finance IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status check KFintech

After announcement of share allocation, bidders can check their application status online by simply remembering their PAN card details. They need to login at direct KFintech web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Five Star Business Finance IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.