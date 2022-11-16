Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date today. GMP, how to check status

Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allotment of Five Star Business Finance Limited IPO (initial public offer). As per the tentative Five Star Business Finance IPO schedule, the likely Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date is 16th November 2022 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,960.01 crore, can check Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

